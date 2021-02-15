Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of REKR opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.