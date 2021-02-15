Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Short Interest Down 46.1% in January

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 612,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RPLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,883. Replay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

In other Replay Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.