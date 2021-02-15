Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 542.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.26. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,392 shares of company stock worth $4,554,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.