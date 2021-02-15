Republic Services (RSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

