Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $68.61 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

