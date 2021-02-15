Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Asana 1 4 6 0 2.45

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. Asana has a consensus target price of $32.10, suggesting a potential downside of 22.63%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Asana.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 1.18 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -4.81 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Asana on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

