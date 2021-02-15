Reviewing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 23.73% 48.32% 29.17% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Sotera Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.94 $8.52 million $0.21 48.19 Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viemed Healthcare and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.28, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.