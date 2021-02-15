Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $30.14 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after acquiring an additional 767,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,419,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

