RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RNG stock opened at $443.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $446.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.62.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.30.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

