RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 294.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.82.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

