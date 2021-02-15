Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00192378 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

