Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. 44,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,186. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 225,421 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

