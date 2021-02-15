ROAM Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Vroom accounts for 0.8% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. 60,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,505 shares of company stock worth $4,212,950.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

