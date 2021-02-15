Rocket Pool Trading Up 84.9% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00017278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $87.59 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00951699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.77 or 0.05105446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.