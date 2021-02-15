Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the January 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

RMTI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.75. 82,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,683. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $163.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

