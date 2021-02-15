ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of RKWBF opened at $346.00 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.87.

ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.