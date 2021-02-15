Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 7,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

