Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,946,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.40. 63,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

