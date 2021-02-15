Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.00. 177,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

