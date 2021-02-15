Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87.

