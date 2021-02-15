Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

