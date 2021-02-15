Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 757,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

