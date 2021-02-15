Rosenblatt Securities Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $32.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.26 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Virtu Financial by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

