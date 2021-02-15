Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

