Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 857,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,277. The stock has a market cap of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of -779.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

