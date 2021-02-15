Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

