Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDS/A. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

