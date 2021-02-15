Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 355 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309.75 ($4.05).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 468.80 ($6.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 212.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.70 ($6.27).

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

