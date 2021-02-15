Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUSMF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

