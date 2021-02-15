RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

