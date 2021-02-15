RWM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,787 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $105.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.