RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $134,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $103.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

