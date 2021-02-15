RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $102.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $103.15.

