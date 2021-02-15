RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

