RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $179.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $179.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.