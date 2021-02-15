RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $315.04 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $315.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.08 and a 200 day moving average of $296.32.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

