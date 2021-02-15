Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 21,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,207. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

