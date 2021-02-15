Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $36.06 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.