Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €46.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.46 ($72.31).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.92 ($63.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.12 and a 200-day moving average of €54.19. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

