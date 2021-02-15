Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of SAN traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €78.16 ($91.95). 1,860,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €79.54 and its 200 day moving average is €83.53.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

