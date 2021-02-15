Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €99.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €78.16 ($91.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,860,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.36. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

