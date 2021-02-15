Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,216.0 days.

STECF stock remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

