Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

