Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.27 ($137.96).

EPA:SU opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €123.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.56. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

