Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $34.47 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.