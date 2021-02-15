Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 176.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

