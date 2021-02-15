Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

