Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lessened by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,914. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

