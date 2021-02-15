Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $57.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.32.

STN opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Stantec by 7.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stantec by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stantec by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

