Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after acquiring an additional 171,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

